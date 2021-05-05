Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issues Earnings Results

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 3,977,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,439. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

