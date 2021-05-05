Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ACGBY stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACGBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.