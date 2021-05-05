Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

EPA:AIR opened at €96.73 ($113.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.62. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

