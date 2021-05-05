Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIRG opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Earnings History for Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

