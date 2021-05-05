Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. 80,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,576. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

