Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,576. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

