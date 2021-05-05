Akash Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $304.03 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $304.03 million and $1.21 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00009406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00264959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.25 or 0.01138129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.42 or 0.00741635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,911.26 or 0.99918293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 134,697,961 coins and its circulating supply is 56,746,283 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.