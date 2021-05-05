Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,837.0 days.

Aker Carbon Capture AS stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture AS has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture AS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

