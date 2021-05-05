Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Up 5.5%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 112,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,055,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.98.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.