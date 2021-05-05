Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,020. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,381.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,278 shares of company stock worth $3,230,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

