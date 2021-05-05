Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 712,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.