Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.65. Alcoa posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of AA stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 388.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

