Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alliance Data Systems traded as high as $122.34 and last traded at $121.06, with a volume of 1774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

