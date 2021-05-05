Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.85

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 74093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

ALIZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.1488 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

