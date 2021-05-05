Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Declares $1.15 Dividend

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 1.1488 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ALIZY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 182,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

