Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Desjardins from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $35.34 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

