Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 450,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $635.83 million, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

