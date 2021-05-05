Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,850.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,191.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,922.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

