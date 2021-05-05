Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $479,100.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,474.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

