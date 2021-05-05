alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALSRF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of alstria office REIT stock remained flat at $$18.15 during trading on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.