Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. 1,430,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.19, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152 over the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

