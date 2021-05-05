Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.01, but opened at $63.10. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 2,224 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -209.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

