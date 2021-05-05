Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Update

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 189,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,980,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.