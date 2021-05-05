ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

ALXO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.55. 6,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,607. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

