Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,307.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

