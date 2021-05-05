Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Ameresco comprises 2.4% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Ameresco worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

