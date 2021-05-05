American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $12.12 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure makes up about 1.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.35% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 103.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,151. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

BIPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.