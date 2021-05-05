American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Invests $7.29 Million in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

