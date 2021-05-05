American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of VNET stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $44.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

