American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,627 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 193,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,940. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

