American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,627 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 193,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,940. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit