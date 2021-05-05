American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,238,945. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

