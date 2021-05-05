American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 134.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

SRE traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

