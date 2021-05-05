American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
American Campus Communities has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.
In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.