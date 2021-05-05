American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.