American International Group (AIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Earnings History for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

