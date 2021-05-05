American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

