American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $244.00 to $261.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.33.

AMT stock opened at $248.88 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

