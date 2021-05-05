American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $280.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

NYSE AMT opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

