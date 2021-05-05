American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of American Water Works worth $34,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,771,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

