Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $18.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

AMP stock opened at $257.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.81. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $261.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

