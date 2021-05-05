Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $18.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.53 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $261.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

