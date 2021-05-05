Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $236.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

Shares of AMP opened at $257.53 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $261.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.10 and its 200-day moving average is $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $232,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

