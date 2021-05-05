AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.