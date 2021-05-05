AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.31 Million

Brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $811.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $806.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.40 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $602.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

