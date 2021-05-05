Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. 922,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -479.92.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

