Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million.

Several research firms have commented on FROG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

