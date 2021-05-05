Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce $837.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 930,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

