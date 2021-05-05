Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 92,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $343.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

