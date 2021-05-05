Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post $3.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings per share of $3.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $14.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.52. 6,936,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,914,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.08. The company has a market cap of $477.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

