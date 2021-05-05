Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report sales of $146.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $516.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $517.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $565.00 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE LNN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,527. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.02. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.