Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

